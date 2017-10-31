Statement from S.C. State on shooting near campus | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

Earlier this afternoon, a shooting occurred near the campus of South Carolina State University, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. While the incident occurred near the proximity of the campus, the University issued a mandatory lockdown and has given an all clear to resume normal business. Students are safe.

We will continue to give you updates as they become available.

