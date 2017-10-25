Stags’ ground attack too much for Cougar defense | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County defense could not stop the Berkeley Stag’s powerful running game on Friday night in Moncks Corner. The Cougars lost 73-43 after trailing 45-21 at the half.

The Cougar offense, led by senior quarterback Craig Grant, had one of its strongest first half outings of the season. Grant completed 21 of 32 passes for 348 yards and had four touchdowns in the game, as well as rushing for 66 yards and one touchdown. Grant’s effort Friday evening allowed him to overtake the current record for passing yards in a single season, as he now sits at 2,287 yards.

De’iajae Ferguson has 48 receptions so far on the season for 682 yards.

Colleton County had 506 total yards on offense. Berkeley compiled 638 yards, of which 503 yards were accumulated on the ground. Berkeley’s Keshawn Wicks had 359 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Berkeley scored first in the game on a 7-yard run with 9:14 left on the clock. Grant answered with a 10-yard touchdown (Campbell Pryor, kick) to tie the game. The Stags then scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 14-7 with 4:04 left in the quarter.

The Cougars scored twice in the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Grant to De’iajae Ferguson (Pryor, kick) and a Shykem Chisolm 2-yard run (Pryor, kick).

In third-quarter scoring for the Cougars, Grant connected with Tristian Nieves on a 14-yard pass and Jovan Williams on a 22-yard pass.

Williams scored again on 26-yard pass from Grant with 4:09 remaining in the game.

The Cougars (3-6 and 1-3 in Region 8-AAAA) will host Stall (2-7, 0-5) for Senior Night on Friday Oct. 27 at Cougar Stadium. The match-up has major playoff implications for Colleton County — a win will cinch a playoff spot for the Cougars.