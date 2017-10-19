SLED joins Stair probe | News | The Press and Standard

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will join the investigation into alleged inappropriate actions of Ralph G. Stair.

Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland asked SLED officials to join the investigation last week.

Lt. Tyger Benton, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said he would not specify what portion of investigative work SLED will handle. He pointed out that SLED has investigatory resources that are not available to the sheriff’s office detectives.

Stair, the 84-year-old leader of Overcomer Ministry on Augusta Highway, became the subject of a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigation after Sheriff R. A. Strickland viewed two YouTube videos that were posted on the web Sept. 30. The videos concerned Stair’s allegedly inappropriate contact with underage females.

Strickland, in an Oct. 1 meeting with the sheriff’s office Investigations Division about the videos, assigned an investigator to begin assessing the contents of the videos.