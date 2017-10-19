School incident injures student | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

A 15-year-old Colleton County High School is slated for surgery after being injured at the end of the school day on Oct. 13.

The female student sustained multiple injuries to her right hand after a teacher closed a classroom door on her hand.

School officials did not immediately report the incident to authorities — the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office did not learn about the incident until several hours afterwards when a deputy was dispatched to the student’s home after a parent called 911 requesting a report.

The girl’s mother said her daughter told her the teacher was reportedly in a dispute with another student and, when he attempted to close the door as the female student was trying to leave the classroom, the door slammed on her hand.

The injured student went to the school nurse’s office to have the hand examined and then the girl’s mother took her to the family’s doctor who scheduled an x-ray on her hand the next day.

After examining the x-ray, the family physician sent the girl to an orthopedic surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The girl’s mother said her daughter currently has her hand in a cast and is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair the damage.

Lt. Tyger Benton, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said an investigation into the incident has concluded that the teacher did not intend to injure the female student when he forcibly closed the door.

Cliff Warren, the school district’s assistant superintendent for human resources and operations, said the incident is also under investigation by school officials.