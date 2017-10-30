Sarah McClintock | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Sarah McClintonck

Care of Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

Dateline: Vanceboro

Mrs. Sarah Belle Garris McClintock, 82, died on Friday, October 27, 2017.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., at Frank’s Cemetery in Vanceboro.

Mrs. McClintock, a native of Pitt County, lived her life in the Vanceboro community of Craven County. She was engaged in Farming for most of her life.

Mrs. McClintock was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bennie Jay Wiggins, and her husband, Lawrence P McClintock; parents, Heber and Grace Clark Garris; sisters, Mable Lloyd, Evelyn Bookhardt; brothers, Heber Garris Jr., John Edward Garris, and A.J. Garris.

She is survived by: daughter, Brenda W. Smith and husband, Woodrow “Rock” of Kinston; son, Ronald F. Wiggins and Rhonda Stilley of Vanceboro; grandson, Ronald Jason Smith; step-grandchildren, Sharon Werthington, and Pat Stilley; 5 step- great grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle Lewis of Greenville, and Liz Tripp of Ruffin.

Family will receive friends after the service. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Church of God Children’s Home at 3485 Orphanage Circle, Concord, NC 28027.

Arrangements made by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.