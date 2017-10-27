Sandra Higginbotham | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

SANDRA HIGGINBOTHAM

Mrs. Sandra Lee Higginbotham, 74, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.

