Sandra Higginbotham | Obituary | The Press and Standard

SANDRA HIGGINBOTHAM

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Sandra Lee Higginbotham, 74, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.