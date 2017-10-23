Ruth Thompson | Obituary | The Press and Standard

RUTH THOMPSON

Mrs. Ruth White Thompson, 75, of Round O, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2017, at Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville. Interment followed in Maple Cane Cemetery.

Born December 9, 1941 in Moncks Corner, she was a daughter of the late Weldon J. White and Annie Laurie Saulisbury White. She retired from J.P. Stevens and CCX after 27 years of service. A faithful member for over 50 years of Maple Cane Baptist Church, she was the church secretary for 20 years, served on the Hostess Committee for 35 years, and was secretary of the Finance Committee for 5 years. She will be remembered as a great cook but most of all for the love she had for her family.

Surviving are: her husband of 56 years, Franklin Delano Thompson, Sr. of Round O; children, Frankie Thompson, Jr. and his wife Desiree of Cottageville and Scott Thompson and his wife Tabby of Round O; grandchildren, Tiffany Weatherford, Andrew S. Thompson (Angel Thompson), Lindsie C. Thompson (Nathan Whitten), Trey Weatherford, Dakota Thompson, Layton Thompson, Hunter Thompson, Ella Thompson, Lillie Thompson, Sheridan Butcher, and Seth Butcher; great grandchildren, Wyatt Dangerfield, Waylon Dangerfield, Riley Rudisel, Raelynn Whitten; sister, Patricia White of Walterboro; and an aunt, Helen Smoak and her husband Arland of St. George. She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Carpenter.

Memorial contributions be made to the Maple Cane Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, Post Office Box 1, Walterboro, SC 29488.

