Ruffin armed robbery suspect arrested in Virginia | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro man being sought in connection with a weekend armed robbery has been arrested in Virginia.

Richard Dean Sexton, 31, of Walterboro was arrested by Virginia State Police on Oct. 30, the day following Sexton’s alleged armed robbery of a Ruffin resident.

A resident of Johnson Lane in Ruffin reported to police that he was robbed then kidnapped from his home on Oct. 29.

The man said he was at his residence Oct. 29 when the suspect came to the door and asked for a drink. After he received his drink, the man asked for a ride to Walterboro so he could visit his mother.

The homeowner was getting his car keys when the visitor pulled a knife to threaten the resident.

The suspect ordered the man to open a gun safe and removed two rifles and a shotgun. He also grabbed another rifle and three boxes of ammunition from the living room.

The firearms and ammunition were valued at $1,840.

The victim said the robber then demanded money. The man retrieved the cash and handed it over.

After collecting the guns and money, the victim said the robber forced him to transport him to Walterboro in the victim’s 2010 green Jeep Liberty.

Once in town, the robber made him stop the vehicle on Evergreen Lane, hand over his cell phone and exit the vehicle before driving off with the stolen car, valued at $8,000.

The victim walked to a nearby service station on Bells Highway and called the dispatch center to report the incident.

Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to provide them with very specific details of the suspect’s physical appearance, mannerisms, and vocabulary.

Investigators took the information and paired it with knowledge of the area and previous offenders, and developed a suspect. The victim was then asked to view a photo lineup and identified Sexton.

With the identification made, investigators began working to locate Sexton.

On Oct. 30, the Virginia State Police said they had located the victim’s stolen Jeep Liberty abandoned along the side of the interstate.

Virginia troopers were contacted by local investigators and were provided crucial information regarding Sexton’s description. A short time later, troopers called back and advised that Sexton had been taken into custody approximately four miles away from the vehicle at a truck stop.

Virginia authorities have charged Sexton with possession of a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer and attempted escape.

Local criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery are anticipated.