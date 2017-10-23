Roger Harriett | Obituary | The Press and Standard

ROGER HARRIETT

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Roger Lee Harriett, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 19, 2017, from injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Bamberg County.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Tommy Garrett and The Reverend O’Neal Vaughn officiated. Interment followed in Carter’s Ford Baptist Churchyard, Lodge.

He was born November 29, 1958 in Walterboro. Roger is the son of Billy Lee Harriett and Loretta Rahn Harriett. He was a graduate of Bamberg – Ehrhardt High School, Class of 1977 and had attended Clemson University. For the past seventeen years, Roger has been employed with SCANA, having worked at the former Canadays Station and was currently an Assistant Plant Operator at the Cope Plant. He was a beloved and well-known icon through his association and having operated his father’s business, Harriett Farm Supply, for 18 years. Roger attended The Church of God of Prophecy in Walterboro and Smoaks. He was the owner and operator of Bear Branch Orchard in Smoaks, which was one of his greatest achievements in life. He took great pride in sharing harvest of Bear Branch with everyone. Roger loved hunting and farming, but most of all, his family was his life. Roger served as a Commissioner on the Colleton County Soil Conservation Board for many years. He will be remembered for his generosity and always ready to lend a helping hand.

Surviving are: his parents, The Reverend Billy and Loretta Harriett of Lodge; children, Brandon Lee Harriett and his wife Jennifer of James Island, Roger Bradley Harriett of Walterboro, and Katelin Amanda Harriett of Walterboro; his loving companion, Brenda Craven Eustace of Walterboro, and her children, Jamie Eustace and his wife Megan and Brittany Leigh Nettles and her husband Josh; grandchildren, Dalton Lee Harriett, Mallory Paige Harriett, Whitney Harriett, Harmony Harriett, Maci Annalia Writesel, Sara Marie Writesel and Hunter David Nettles; sisters, Brenda Harriett Hobdy and her husband Mack of Trickem, Alabama, Judy Harriett of Ehrhardt, Joyce Harriett Davis and her husband Harold of Lodge and Tara Harriett and her longtime friend Rick Elizondo of LaPorte, Texas; nephew, Richie Sineath; and niece, Lindsey Sineath (Chris) and son, Colby Canaday. He is survived by several Aunts and Uncles and a loving host of cousins. He is also survived by a very special friend, Gabe Wolfe, who worked side by side with him on his farm.

For those who wish, the family requests donations be made to the Walterboro or Smoaks Church of God of Prophecy.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.