Roger Alexander | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Roger Alexander

SAVANNAH – Roger Alexander, fiancé of Joan C. Broxton, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 in Savannah, Ga., after a short illness at the age of 63.

Roger was born in Fitzwilliam, N.H., on May 15, 1954, a son of the late William H. and Emma A. Decota Alexander. Roger was employed as a machinist at PMS of Savannah until the time of his passing.

Roger was active in church receiving the “Man of the Year Award” from Pembroke Methodist Church. Roger was a scout leader for several years where he received several awards for his support. He was also a volunteer fire fighter. Roger loved to play games and travel with his fiancé Joan.

In addition to his fiancé Joan, Roger is survived by his daughter Stephanie Gagne and two grandchildren Katie and David Gagne of Ellabell, Georgia. He is also survived by three sisters; Nancy Chastain (Ralph) of Charleston, Jeanette Gokey (Mike), Mary Fish (Neil) and four brothers Gilbert Alexander (Sally), Robert Alexander (Jun), James Ellis, and Benjamin Alexander (Barbara), as well as four nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Friday, October 13th at 6 p.m., at North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jeffries Highway in Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to North Walterboro Baptist Church or the Salvation Army in remembrance of Roger. Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro was in charge of arrangements.