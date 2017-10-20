Reapers Dungeon open Friday and Saturday through Halloween | News | The Press and Standard

Photos by Julie Hoff

The Reaper’s Dungeon, a Halloween fright fest, opened on Friday Oct. 13 at the Cottageville Municipal Complex on Salley Ackerman Drive. The event includes a haunted trail through the woods, a hair-raising hayride, zombies, witches and other creepy creatures. The event begins at 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Halloween. Admission is $8. Scenes from last week’s opening include a monster emerging from a car engine;. Mary Eggers applying face paint to voodoo queen Katheriena Steward; masked serial killers waiting for victims at dusk; and Felicity Steward with Destiny Melton as “Lost Girls.”