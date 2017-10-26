Randy Peters Memorial Golf Tourney held | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:56 am

Photo by CINDY CROSBY

Justin Litchfield, Ryan Penfield, Larry Penfield and Reese Penfield pause for a photo during Saturday’s Randy Peters Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. Proceeds from Saturday’s tournament and silent auction totaled $5,648 and will benefit the educational scholarship fund established in memory of Peters.