Randy Peters Memorial Golf Tourney held | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 26, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:56 am
Photo by CINDY CROSBY
Justin Litchfield, Ryan Penfield, Larry Penfield and Reese Penfield pause for a photo during Saturday’s Randy Peters Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. Proceeds from Saturday’s tournament and silent auction totaled $5,648 and will benefit the educational scholarship fund established in memory of Peters.
