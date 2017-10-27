Quilt show Friday and Saturday to feature handmade designs | News | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

If you’re interested in quilting, make plans to attend the quilt show sponsored by the Lowcountry Scrap Quilters on Friday Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Eugene Cryer Jr. Family Life Center on the campus of St. Peter’s AME Church, 300 Fishburne St. in Walterboro.

More than 107 handmade quilts will be on display. Two free workshops on quilting designs and gift ideas will be presented at noon each day. Attendees can support the club’s charity projects with a small donation.

Gloristine Williams, a retired Clemson Extension agent, started the group in 2005 by hosting a workshop on making quilts. She said there were 14 people in her family, and she grew up watching her mother make scrap quilts.

The Lowcountry Scrappers started with about 18 members. Williams said she coordinates the group and helps plan activities. Today the monthly meetings “usually average 15 ladies who come from five counties: Charleston, Hampton, Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton,” she said. “We got together because we had a love of quilting and wanted to learn techniques and designs.”

Members make a variety of colorful quilts ranging from king-sized to “mini quilts” that can be hung on a wall.

“We share ideas and quilt patterns, plan activities and enjoy fellowship. Everyone brings their sewing machines and we just have a good time,” Williams said. “We also like to go to other quilt shows in the area so we can see what they’re doing.”

The quilting group normally meets on the Monday after the first Sunday at the church’s Family Life Center. Members quilt from 10 a.m. to 3:30 or 4 p.m., and take turns making and bringing lunch for all.

Williams said she “team teaches” quilters with members Lillie Singleton and Esther Black.

“If one of us doesn’t know something the other will,” she said. Esther sews everything by hand, and Lillie likes to do portraits with her quilts.”

The group contributes to social service projects like an Angel Tree for needy Colleton County children and Quilts of Valor, which distributes quilts to disabled service people.

They’ve also made dresses for children in foreign countries as part of a shoebox ministry; created small quilts and tiny dresses for hospitals to give to premature babies; and participated in Betty’s Children, a project that provides quilts to children in DSS care.

Singleton created a portrait quilt of Dr. Martin Luther King that was displayed in the Colleton County Museum.

One of her quilts, “I’ll Fly Away” shows God’s hand reaching down and nine white doves flying up to meet it. Each dove bears the name of a victim of the Emmanuel Nine church shooting in Charleston.

Singleton made two: One she gave to the family of Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was killed at the church. His aunt is a member of St. Peter’s.

Williams describes herself as “more of a traditional quilter — I like patterns, like the pinwheel, the Dresden plate and the wedding ring.”

For more information about the quilt show or Lowcountry Scrap Quilters, call 843-599-9354.