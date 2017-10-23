Possible severe weather predicted this afternoon | News | The Pres and Standard

Confidence: Moderate

Current Watches/Warning/Advisories: None

What: Showers and thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon into late tonight as a cold front pushes across the SE GA and SC. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or even a tornado

or waterspout will be possible.

When: Inland GA counties around 4 PM, across the SC Lowcountry from 5 PM – 10 PM, then moving offshore during the late evening.

Where: The potential for damaging winds and/or tornadoes will be the greatest across SC.