Possible severe weather predicted this afternoon | News | The Pres and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2017 9:03 am
Confidence: Moderate
Current Watches/Warning/Advisories: None
What: Showers and thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon into late tonight as a cold front pushes across the SE GA and SC. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or even a tornado
or waterspout will be possible.
When: Inland GA counties around 4 PM, across the SC Lowcountry from 5 PM – 10 PM, then moving offshore during the late evening.
Where: The potential for damaging winds and/or tornadoes will be the greatest across SC.
