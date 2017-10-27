Polo coming on Sunday Nov. 5 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

The ninth annual Polo for the Point will be held on Sunday Nov. 5. This benefit polo match, hosted by the Limehouse family, will take place at the Limehouse Polo Grounds on Highway 15N, 7201 Jefferies Hwy., approximately seven miles north of Walterboro.

Over the years, Polo for the Point has enabled The Colleton Center to make repairs, offer plays, musical performances and a large variety of activities at Hampton Street Auditorium, which is undergoing major renovations which began this past June.

Brien Limehouse said the family enjoys hosting this unique event, “We are excited to bring polo back to Walterboro for the 9th year. This has become a signature event for our county and the Colleton Center. Thank you to all who help and come out for this fun, family-oriented tailgating day. ” His father, Buck Limehouse, added, “Polo for the Point helps create a positive image for Walterboro and Colleton County. This event serves as a successful fundraiser, which benefits all citizens.”

The gates will open at 12 noon, with pre-game activities beginning at 1 p.m. The benefit game will be held at 2 p.m.

Activities during the day will also include best tailgate and best hat contests, and the traditional stomping of the divots. Children’s activities offered will include pony rides, face painting and “Balloons by Becky.”

Several levels of sponsorships, including preferred parking and space, tickets and advertising in the program are available. General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Polo for the Point is open to the public.

Tickets are available in Walterboro at Consignment Envy, the S.C. Artisans Center and East Main Boutique, or at the gate on November 5.

According to Tracy Johnston, chair of the Colleton Center Board of Directors, Polo for the Point typically nets between $8,000–$12,000 each year, and they are hoping this year will bring even more sponsorships and participation.

“This event is open to the public and we invite you to bring your tailgate and join us for a fun Sunday afternoon of polo festivities. We are all looking forward to the re-opening of The Colleton Center in the spring,” Johnston said.

For more information on Polo for the Point and sponsorships, contact the Colleton Center at 843-549-8360, or thecolletoncenter.org.