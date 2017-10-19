Palmetto Hair Gallery opens in new location | News | The Press and Standard

Mayor Bill Young; Holly Ackerman, owner; Erica Erwin; Donna Beach; Audra Hudson; Linda Neuroth; Christy Watkins; Robin Harrison; and Tom McCarty. Harrison of Carolina Homes and Land Realty represented the buyers and sellers during the real estate transaction and McCarty’s New York Life Insurance agency is located next door.

“We’re like family, and that’s the way we try to treat our customers, “ said Holly Ackerman Wednesday morning. Ackerman and the staff of Palmetto Hair Gallery were busy preparing for a ribbon cutting with Walterboro Mayor Bill Young at their new location at 800 B North Jefferies Hwy. in Walterboro. “I thank God for opening all the right doors. Proverbs 3:5-6 is my motto,” she said.

“Holly, congratulations,” said Mayor Young. “The City of Walterboro is proud and appreciates the investment you have made in our community. We wish you the best.”

“We began our business in 2000,” said Ackerman. “Our staff has been together for a long time. I want to thank each of them, my husband, Brian, and my dad, Ronnie Jones. I have grown up watching my father work six days a week and never complain. He’s the one I get my work ethic from. There have been many obstacles that have come up during this journey to open my own business. But he has taught me to give 100% and never give up. He’s my hero.”