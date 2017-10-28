Off the Field | Ashlyn Kate Harley | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

Ashlyn Kate Harley is a senior at Colleton County High School where she plays volleyball for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Christie and Billy Harley of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Michael and Angela Dodson and Annette Harley. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the CCHS Singers. Ashlyn has a 3.5 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Volleyball – Most Improved (freshman), Most Improved Club Player (2015), three-year varsity letterman.

College Interest: North Greenville University, Charleston Southern University, University of South Carolina, University of Southern California

Intended Field of Study: Exercise science with coaching certification

Collegiate Athletics: I am not sure if I’ll play in college at this point, but would love to do so if the opportunity arises. I have spoken with a few coaches about the possibility of playing. No matter what, I will always love the game and plan to participate in some way.

On Volleyball: It has been such a big part of my life and has taught me so many things such as teamwork and leadership. Playing the game has helped me grow as a person and allowed me to meet new people and reach outside of my comfort zone. I love the game — honestly, it is the best sport in my opinion.

Role Model: My mom is definitely my role model. I look up to her in so many ways. She is always there supporting and loving me unconditionally. She is strong and encourages me to keep God first in my life. She is my favorite person.

Powerful High School Lesson: One lesson I’ve learned is people change and life changes — but God never does. I’ve realized the importance of keeping Him first.

Standout Coach: Coach Calcutt encouraged me to play volleyball when I entered high school. He has been like a second dad to me these last four years. He always jokes with the team and shows tough love at the same time. He always seems to know what to say and how to keep the team focused. He is awesome! I would not be the player I am today without him.

Shocking Ashlyn Fact: I HATE pizza!

On CCHS: CCHS, and the people in it, are great! It has been an amazing four years there. I love how much school spirit our school shows.