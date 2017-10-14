New bus service rolls out Monday morning | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

The new bus 14-passenger bus being provided transportation will leave the Walmart parking lot at 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 16 to begin its inaugural run through the city.

The first two weeks will be what is called a soft launch, explained Palmetto Breeze Transit Executive Director Mary Lou Franzoni. It’s purpose is to get everything worked out. After that trial period, Walterboro Works will get its celebratory ribbon-cutting.

There will be no charge for the Monday through Friday bus rides during the first month. Palmetto Breeze is offering the free transportation to introduce city residents to the new services, “a way to get people to take a ride,” Franzoni said.

After the first month, city riders who are not covered by the program that provided grant money to fuel Walterboro Works will be charged $1 a ride.

A $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and the South Carolina Workforce Development Board to the Lowcountry Workforce Development Area was obtained to provide the bus service. The grant’s goal is to provide transportation for those attending training and vocational education programs.

But the transportation system is also being made available to any potential rider.

Franzoni said the locations listed on the bus schedule are what are called flag stops. “Riders can flag down the bus and it will stop in a safe location as soon as possible.”

In the Walmart parking lot, Franzoni said, the bus will stop for passengers on the access road that leads into the Walmart parking lot and will also pick up passengers at the front of the business.

At the other shopping areas that are included as stops, the bus will pull off the roadway and into the parking lots to collect passengers.