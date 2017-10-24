Miriam Rahn | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Miriam Agnes Ulmer Rahn

Miriam Agnes Ulmer Rahn, 69, of LaFrance, entered the Church Triumphant Friday, October 13, 2017, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson.

Miriam was born February 19, 1948, in Ruffin, the youngest daughter of the late Eugene Heyward Ulmer and the late Rachel Mary Etta Patrick Ulmer Carter. She was a previous member of Rice Patch Christian Church and LaFrance First Baptist Church. Miriam loved serving God and being the hands and feet of Jesus. She loved the Lord with all her heart and frequently sang solos in church. Through the years she volunteered with various Sunday school classes, VBS, youth group, and a humorous church publication she co-founded, “The Gospel Horn.”

A devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Miriam enjoyed family and friends get-togethers where she was often begged to bring her signature macaroni and cheese and delicious banana pudding. She devoured cookbooks like most people read novels. Miriam was a talented cake decorator, brightening many birthday and wedding celebrations with her gifts of baking and decorating. She definitely had a green thumb, cultivating and adding to God’s handiwork in her yard and on her front porch as well as inside her home. A lover of jokes and pranks, Miriam often proclaimed laughter to be the best medicine and enjoyed sharing that medicine with others.

Miriam had a special love for all of God’s creatures, but particularly kittens and puppies. She’d often spend hours visiting the adoptees at a local shelter making sure each one was loved. The feral cats that took up residence at her home ended up tamed and well-fed. She fostered many litters of kittens through the years and relished watching them not only survive but thrive.

Although Miriam was a homemaker for the majority of her adult life, she was especially proud of her time spent as a reserve houseparent at Thornwell Home for Children, fostering and nurturing young girls to become self-sufficient young women, while also making lifelong friendships with her coworkers.

Survivors include one daughter, Paula Darlene Rahn Reel (Jay) of Anderson; one son, Daniel Lamar Rahn (Tonya) of Damascus, Ark.; three grandchildren, Cassidy DeSalvo of Damascus, Ark.; Brenna Rahn of Damascus, Ark.; and Molly Reel of Anderson; two brothers, Heyward Ulmer (Marsha) of Columbia; Bill Ulmer (Dottie) of Valley Center, Calif.; a sister Nancy Thomas of Ruffin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris Ulmer Thomas; a niece, Rosemary Thomas; and a beloved miniature poodle, Bodiddle.

A private vespers service was held at her family home. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to science, because she hoped that others would benefit from the study of her body and all the health issues she had experienced.

Memorials in memory of Miriam may be made to the no-kill animal shelter of your choice or to the Grounds Beautification Fund, Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.