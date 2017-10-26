Meet the Candidates for Mayor | Election 2007 | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017

Chrissy Johnson

Biographic Information

Name on ballot: Marguerite “Chrissy” Johnson

Marital status: Divorced-Single

Education: Masters of Business Administration from Southern Wesleyan University.

Work experience: Twenty-five years in Insurance and Financial Industry. Owner of the Johnson Insurance Agency.

Community organizations: Past President of local chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors; member of The New Hope Girls Club; Representative Payee for A Second Chance 2 (501C)

Previous political experience: None.

Questions:

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to the mayor’s post?

I remember a Walterboro that was a thriving small town-driven, in large part, by a stable manufacturing economy.

It was a unified city with good schools and a great place to live, work and raise a family. I decided to run for mayor to revive this city to what it once was.

What facet of your previous experience do you believe makes you the best candidate for mayor?

I am a mother of five children. I have a proven track record of successful leadership, entrepreneurship, corporate managerial experience and a strong ethical standard driven by Judeo-Christian values.

Most importantly, I believe that we are all stronger together rather than divided. And when we create opportunities for all, everyone wins.

Which function of the post of mayor do you consider the most important and why?

All functions of the mayor post are important.

The mayor is the leader of the city for all its citizens and should first and foremost represent everyone.

The mayor should be one who provides leadership to an empowered and very qualified staff to drive key aspects of community evolution, like safety and a thriving economic climate.

What are the top three issues do you believe will be topics that need to be addressed by city officials in 2018 and why?

The top three issues that should be addressed collaboratively are: 1) ensure that we have the most safe and clean neighborhoods in every area of the city, 2) ensure we have the best economic climate that will empower a “new modern manufacturing,” and 3) ensuring we are unifying all citizens around a collective agenda.

Name one area where you believe the city is under performing, explain why and what you would do about it?

According to the FBI, Walterboro ranked as one of the top 10 cities in S.C. with the worst crime per capita. We all cringed when we read that — this is symptomatic of a failing economic environment-which leads to failing families, schools, and ultimately no hope.

I would like to restore that hope that Walterboro used to offer.

Bill Young

Biographical Information

Name on Ballot: Bill Young

Marital Status: Married to Janice Morris Young, four children, five grandchildren

Education: B.A., University of South Carolina; M.Ed., The Citadel; Riley Fellow, Graduate Diversity Leaders Initiative, Furman University; Graduate, Municipal Association’s Institute of Government; Municipal Association’s Advanced Institute; Post Graduate, The Citadel and The University of S.C.

Work Experience: Family Grocery Business, 10 years; Director of Bands, Walterboro/Colleton Schools, 32 years; Real Estate Sales, 11 years

Community Organizations: Chamber of Commerce; Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS); Colleton County Arts Council; Founding Board Member, Colleton Center; Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library

Previous Political Experience: 5 Terms, Walterboro City Council; 2 Terms, Mayor of Walterboro.

Questions:

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to the mayor’s post?

I love Walterboro and want it to grow, prosper and be safe for all who live here. I’ve spent my entire adult life in service to the citizens of Walterboro in our schools and city government. Together, we have accomplished much. I want to continue that progress. The city has many important projects under way which need to be completed. I have the knowledge, the experience and can and will continue to make the commitment of time and energy necessary to be the effective mayor our city deserves.

What facet of your previous experience do you believe makes you the best candidate for mayor?

My varied roles in municipal government and leadership positions locally, regionally and on the state level: City Budget Chair, 16 years; City Council member, five terms, Mayor, two terms; President, Municipal Association of S.C. representing 270 S.C. cities and towns, two terms; Association of S.C. Mayors; Member, National League of Cities; Board Chairman, Lowcountry Council of Governments; Vice-chair, Airport Commission; Chair, Tourism Commission; Board Member, Colleton Economic Alliance, Chamber of Commerce; President, S.C. Band Directors Association.

Which function of the post of mayor do you consider the most important and why?

All of the functions of the office of mayor must include leadership and commitment. Accountability to the public, an understanding of the council-manager form of government, and the ability to help city council as a group accomplish its goals are all important. Leaders understand three important words in life: credibility, reliability and integrity. These are based on one thing: the honest and fair commitment that you make to people and whether you follow through.

What are the top three issues you believe will be topics that need to be addressed by city officials in 2018 and why?

Dealing with unfunded mandates because they lessen funding and weaken our ability to provide necessary services to our citizens.

Completing the wastewater treatment plant upgrades and expansion of the plant to gain additional capacity for new economic development and neighborhoods that wish to have city sewer service in the future.

Completion of planning and construction of the Wildlife Discovery Center and amphitheater.

Continuing I-95 Loop Project to encourage travelers to bring more business into Walterboro from the interstate.

Name one area where you believe the city is under performing. Explain why and what you would do about it.

If I had been asked this a few months ago, I would have said do a better job of helping people through our permitting process. We have addressed that with the hiring of the assistant city manager now tasked with that responsibility.