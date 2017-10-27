MasterCorp | Hiring Event | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | October 27, 2017 1:08 pm
MasterCorp will host a hiring event Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 1pm,
at the Goodwill Job Link Center, 112 Robertson Blvd., Walterboro, SC.
