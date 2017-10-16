Marilyn Meyer | Obituary | The Press and Standard

MARILYN MEYER

WALTERBORO – Marilyn Estelle Meyer, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday October 12, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. She was a daughter of Elmer and Corinne Foy Bond.

Funeral services will be held privately.

