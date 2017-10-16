Marilyn Meyer | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | October 16, 2017 3:46 pm
MARILYN MEYER
Care of Brice Herndon Crematory
WALTERBORO – Marilyn Estelle Meyer, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday October 12, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. She was a daughter of Elmer and Corinne Foy Bond.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Arrangements by: The Brice Herndon Crematory, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
