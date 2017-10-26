Local man dies in collision with train | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:02 am

A 27-year-old Walterboro man was killed the morning of Oct. 20 when his car was struck by a passenger train in the Green Pond area.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter, working the fatality with Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker, pronounced Gregory Patrick Griffin Jr., 27, of 324 Colleton Loop, dead at the scene of the accident on Wiess Lane, a single-lane rural dirt road located near Balchem Lane and east of U.S. Hwy. 17.

Carter said he and Walker are continuing the coroner’s office investigation but report Griffin died from blunt force trauma.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Griffin was driving eastbound on Weiss Road when he reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign at the train crossing and was struck by the northbound Amtrak passenger train. Carter said the train was traveling approximately 70 miles per hour when the collision occurred Oct. 20 at 9:20 a.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arriving on the scene found Griffin’s 2007 Ford Crown Victoria with massive damage and on fire.

The vehicle came rest approximately 220 feet north of crossing.

After the collision, the train stopped about four-tenths of a mile north of the crossing. No one on board the train sustained injuries in the collision.

Rail traffic on the busy north-south CSX route was stopped for several hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.