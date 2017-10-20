Local 7-year-old helps raise money for Children’s Miracle Network at car show | News | The Press and Standard

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Xander Garnsey got a special treat Saturday when he got to help judge, give out tickets and present trophies at the Children’s Miracle Network Car Show held at Walmart.

“The wonderful staff at Walmart asked if he would be a part of the car show and come and help out,” said his mother, Shannon. She was thrilled with the support for the Medical University of S.C. hospital, where Xander, 7, continues to go for treatment for health complications he was born with.

“They are really doing a wonderful job trying to raise money for sick children in the hospitals,” she said. Each participating Walmart chose a child to participate, and the Walterboro store chose Xander.

Xander is the son of Shannon and Daniel Garnsey and has a younger sister, Hannah. His grandparents are Renee and Jimmy Henderson, Lisa and Stuart Eder, Susan Thomas and the late Bobby Burns, all of Colleton County.