Letters to the Editor | The Press and Standard

Protecting programs that feed hungry kids such as SNAP

Dear Editor:

Although food insecurity affects more than 17% of people in South Carolina, it is often hard to see. When a child can’t focus at school because they didn’t have dinner the night before or breakfast that morning, it isn’t always clear that hunger is driving their distraction — but it is often times the culprit.

The Lowcountry Food Bank works day-in and day-out to end hunger in our community by serving our friends and neighbors who are suffering from food insecurity because of a lost job, an illness or a paycheck that just can’t stretch far enough to cover all of the essentials. While the Lowcountry Food bank strives to end hunger in our area, we can’t fill the need without programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as “food stamps”).

The timely, targeted and temporary benefits that SNAP provides to struggling families are essential to the fight against food insecurity. SNAP assists families as they get on their feet, get back to work, and get out of poverty, and it is an important part of the system that fights hunger and poverty in the US. However, this important program is in jeopardy.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a Budget Resolution late next week that proposes $150 billion in cuts to SNAP and the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which currently helps more than nine million kids get school meals they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong.

These cuts would cripple efforts to feed our nation’s hungry kids.

Simply put, these budget cuts would take food out of the mouths of hungry kids. When children have access to healthy meals, they grow up healthier, succeed more often in school and are more likely to escape the cycle of poverty. This is good for our economy and good for our state.

To help ensure that those in our community can put food on the table, it is essential that Congress supports full funding of SNAP.

We must urge our lawmakers in Congress to stand up for children by protecting the programs that help them get the food they need.

Pat Walker

CEO and President

Lowcountry Food Bank

Charleston

What are plans for helping create a more skilled work force?

Dear Editor:

I was excited to read a news article detailing a recent meeting of local business owners, educators and various individuals involved in economic development to discuss the need for qualified workers in Colleton County and was curious to know what specific plans were discussed.

We have a dire need for skilled construction workers in Walterboro and Colleton County in general. Volvo is building its first North American auto assembly plant near Ridgeville — easy driving distance from Walterboro. What schools in the area are offering classes to train workers for these specialized jobs? Are school guidance counselors encouraging students to attend schools like Trident Tech and the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston? Are the local schools (like Thunderbolt) offering classes or workshops on weekends for mature workers or those who can’t attend during the workweek?

One business owner lamented the fact that he had so few applications for his open positions; has anyone ever thought of holding a local job fair? I would suggest a good source of ideas — our fantastic former city building inspector, who has the knowledge and skills to advise/oversee a program that encompasses roofing, carpentry, plumbing, electrical and masonry skills.

Again, municipal elections are next month; do the candidates have any ideas to address this problem? Employers want to locate businesses in safe towns. Bear in mind that businesses that qualify for state job tax credits do not have to hire workers from Colleton County; the jobs only have to be created in Colleton County. All that glitters is not gold.

Carol Black

Los Angeles, Calif.

and Walterboro

A history lesson and the flag debate

Dear Editor:

I find myself getting tired of African Americans and liberals making a racial issue out of everything and anything that strikes their fancy. First it was Dixie, which was written by an African American named Dan Emmett, and he first played it on the five-string banjo while working with Bryant’s Minstrels in 1859.

Next came the Rebel Flag. Ostracized and criticized by blacks until it became a symbol of racism and bigotry which led to it no longer being used. The popular version of the Rebel flag was never in service by any troops in the civil war and never at any time served as the Southern national flag. Three distinctly unique flags served as the national flag before and during the war. The stars and bars was one such flag.

Now we have statues being torn down because they have a connection to slavery justified by their fighting for the South during the war. It is ridiculous to tear down pieces of our history. From my years studying history, I have read that the reason for the war was financial with slavery as a side issue. You won’t find that in today’s history books. In addition here are some facts conveniently left out of our current history books:

The Emancipation Proclamation only freed the slaves in the South. Many wealthy Northerners held slaves. Among them were General Sherman and General Grant. (Tear down his statues?) The North did not free its slaves until two years after the South had freed its slaves. The current hypocrisy has been accepted as history when in reality hundreds of thousands of slaves were owned in the north. Robert E. Lee freed the slaves he inherited two years into the Civil War.

Now we have NFL players disrespecting the flag in the name of racial injustice. They claim their first amendment right to protests supersedes respect for the flag. Their first amendment rights allow them to protest. Just because you have the right, it does not give you the right to step on other people’s rights. The civil rights issue is important and they should actively do their part. They should take their personal time and money and go to the public and make their case.

Let me tell you a story about how important the flag is to millions of people: On December 18, 1944, my father was killed in the Battle of the Bulge. His body was left there, frozen beside a huge tree as the Americans withdrew. Two months later, his body — still frozen — was claimed and buried in a military cemetery in Belgium. Four years later, he was brought home to West Virginia and his final resting place. His casket was covered with a flag and he received a full military funeral complete with rifle salute and the playing of taps.

As the ceremony came to an end, they began to fold the flag very slowly and neatly into the shape of a triangle. When they finished, an officer walked up and presented it to my mom. He said: “The President of the United States presents this flag to you in honor of your husband’s service and sacrifice for his country.”

For Mom, my two sisters, and my brother, that flag was the only thing we had to remember Dad with. Today his letters to Mom and that flag are the most treasured memories left for his children and grandchildren. This coal miner from West Virginia volunteered and left his family to go and fight to defend the very freedoms that the NFL players use to disrespect the flag he fought to protect. Are you going to tell me that their right to protest is more important than disrespecting my father’s sacrifice and the flag he died for?

Noel Ison

Walterboro

Capitalism brings blessings to us all

Dear Editor:

America is most blessed by God. We are provided with goods and services by eager persons from all over the world. Good credit is all we need to supply ourselves and others.

The federal government is blessed to create money and credit for our vast economy. Earning and creating wealth is the desire of the majority of people.

The free enterprise and rule of law in our capitalistic systems of the world bring blessings every person wants.

The federal government should use electronic transfers to pay off the national debt in 100 months at 1% of the total to whomever is owed. This would likely be about $200 billion a month. Whoever gets repaid will either buy our goods and services, creating more jobs, or invest the sums to create more production.

God is super, super.

Arden Lommen

Walterboro

