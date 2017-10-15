Lay servant school held at Bethel U.M.C. | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro District of the United Methodist Church held its Summer 2017 Lay Servant School on Aug. 26-27 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Walterboro.

The mission of Lay Servant Ministries is to provide training for laity to equip them to be leaders in mission and ministry in the local church and community. The mission states: “Each of us is gifted by the Holy Spirit to be a servant in God’s kingdom. Lay Servant Ministries helps us discover our gift or gifts through educational opportunities that will enhance our gifts and build our skills to enable us to be effective leaders in our church. Through lay Servant Ministries, we can become better disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.”

Ten classes were offered with a total of 75 participants, in addition to committees members and other support personnel, for a total of 89. Classes offered were: Basic, Heritage, Accountable Discipleship, Polity, Book of Discipline, From Your Heart to Theirs, Aging and Ministry in the 21st Century, Leading Bible Study, Preach and Theatre Workshop.

The Center of Our Existence Centerpiece display highlighted the past three schools with photos and articles.

St. Mark United Methodist men, assisted by Methodist Women, prepared and served lunch on Saturday.

Tom Whitacre, accompanied by Thelma Hudson and the U.M. Conference Director of Lay Servant Ministries Jackie Jenkins, presided over the pinning ceremony for those completing the basic class. Instructors for the school were: Pamela Goodwine-Glover, Judy Lee, Taffany Pringle, Rev. Dewey Schaffer, Rev. Charles Wilson Sr., Willie Davis, Rev. David Fields, Dr. Ken Jenkins and Rev. Daniel Griswold. A representative from each class provided a brief overview of the session. Servant Ministries. The Lay Servant Oath was administered to all participants.

Sharon F. Jones, lay servant at New Life in Walterboro stated with enthusiasm that she was “having a wonderful time in her heritage class.”

Bobby Baird, lay servant from First United Methodist Church in Harleyville, took the basic class. He was an excited first-timer.

Frankie Evans, lay servant from Bethel U.M.C., Walterboro participated in the Aging and Ministry in the 21st Century. “There is so much that seniors can pass on to the younger generations,” she said.

David Voyles, lay servant, Church of the Palms, participated in the preach class. The preach class and the “Go Preach” class book presents a thorough step-by-step method for preparing a short meditation or even a sermon.

Peggy M. Phalen, lay servant at St. George U.M. Church participated in the U.M. Polity class. “I have learned so much about how the U.M.C. functions and how it affects what I do in my local church!” she said.

The next Lay Servant School with be held March 3-4, St. George U.M.C., St. George.