Lady Hawks eliminated from playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Lady Hawks eliminated from playoffs

October 25, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Varsity Lady Hawk Volleyball team was eliminated from post-season play following losses to Palmetto Christian Academy and Carolina Academy in the SCISA Class AA Upper Bracket playoffs on Friday Oct. 20 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. Colleton Prep finished the 2017 season 12-5 overall and 7-5 in Region IV-AA.

In double-elimination playoff action, the Lady Hawks lost in close consecutive sets to Palmetto Christian (25-21, 25-23) and forced three sets against Carolina Academy going 26-24 (L), 25-17 (W) and 25-13 (L).

Langley Harter had 19 kills and three aces in the tournament and Ella Nolte had 17 kills and four aces. Emily Wilson had five aces and Linley Jones had four aces in the match. Jessica Hughes had three aces and Kenleigh Crosby had two.

“We did fairly well considering their offense was very consistent,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “I am proud of the efforts of our team. We have a lot to learn, but our future is bright.”

Earlier in the week, Colleton Prep picked up region wins over Hilton Head Prep 25-19 (W), 25-23 (L), 25-20 (W), 25-22 (L) and 15-6 (W) and Thomas Heyward Academy in straight sets 25-22, 25-16 and 25-21.

The JV team also earned wins over Hilton Head 30-28 (W), 25-20 (L) and 25-18 (W) and Thomas Heyward 25-18 (L), 25-19 (W) and 15-12 (W) to finish the 2017 season 8-2 overall.