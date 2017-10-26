Lady Hawk Tennis finishes 2017 season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Tennis team finished the 2017 season following a 5-4 loss to Palmetto Christian Academy during the 2017 SCISA Class II-A Playoffs held Monday Oct. 16 at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island.

The Lady Hawks finished the season 6-3 in Region II-A.

“Sadly, our season came to an end,” said tennis sponsor Sandy Smith. “I am so proud of all of the girls. They played with so much heart and I enjoyed watching them grow throughout the season. I would like to thank all the supportive parents and Coach Alan for a successful season.”

Colleton Prep is slated to return each member on its roster next season.

Palmetto Christian 5,

Colleton Prep Academy 4

Oct. 16

Singles

#1 Meredith Ware (CPA) d. Emily Shaw (PCA) 6-3, 6-4

#2 Lauren Pernell (PCA) d. Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-3, 6-2

#3 Gabe Noce (PCA) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-2, 6-1

#4 Katelyn Howard (PCA) d. Emma Kate Bell (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

#5 Avery Jiminez (PCA) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-4

#6 Paige Emerson (PCA) d. Gracie Bishop (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

#1 M.Ware/B.Martin (CPA) d. E.G. Campbell/E. Estes (PCA) 8-2

#2 S. Bailey/E.K.Bell (CPA) d. A. Norman/E. Campbell (PCA) 8-6

#3 R. Bailey/G. Bishop (CPA) d. E. Sloane/A. Schaaf (PCA 8-0

Exhibition Match

K. Spears/M. Pellum (CPA) d. E. Brown/B. Weinheimer 8-6