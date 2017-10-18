Lady Hawk Tennis earns berth in region playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep tennis team finished the 2017 season with region wins over John Paul II, assuring them a spot in the Region IV-AA playoffs.

The Lady Hawks finished 6-3 in the region. As of press time, they were scheduled to play Palmetto Christian Academy at 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 16 at Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island.

Colleton Prep Academy 5,

John Paul II

Original match Sept. 21 suspended due weather, completed Oct. 12

Singles

#1 Meredith Ware (CPA) d. Katherine Reilly (JP2) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Abi Quinty (JP2) 6-4, 6-0

#3 Merritt Woodham (JP2) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-2, 6-1

#4 Alexa Eaddy (JP2) d. Emma Kate Bell (CPA) 7-5, 6-4

#5 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. Brenna Frank (JP2) 6-4, 6-2

#6 Samantha Reilly (JP2) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 M. Ware/R. Bailey (CPA)d. K. Reilly/A. Quinty (JP2) 8-1

#2 B.Martin/E.K. Bell (CPA) d. M. Woodham/B.Frank (JP2) 8-1

#3 A. Eaddy/S. Reilly (JP2) d. S. Bailey/G. Bishop (CPA) 8-4

Colleton Prep Academy 8

John Paul II

Oct. 12

Singles

#1 Meredith Ware (CPA) d. Katherine Reilly (JP2) 8-0

#2 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Merritt Woodham (JP2) 8-6

#3 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Abi Quinty (JP2) 8-4

#4 Emma Kate Bell (CPA) d. Samantha Reilly (JP2) 8-1

#5 Brenna Frank (JP2) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 8-6

#6 Gracie Bishop (CPA) d. Renee Delgado (JP2) 8-1

Doubles

#1 M. Ware/B.Martin (CPA) d. K. Reilly/A. Quinty (JP2) 6-0

#2 R. Bailey/E.K. Bell (CPA) d. Caroline Gilmour/S. Reilly (JP2) 7-5

#3 K. Spears/G. Bishop (CPA) d. Caroline Lavery/R. Delgado (JP2) 6-4