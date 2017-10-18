Lady Cougar Volleyball finishes third in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:25 am

Photo by CINDY CROSBY

SENIOR NIGHT. The Lady Cougars honored their two seniors last week during a pregame ceremony against Hilton Head. From left are Faith Allen and Ashlyn Harley.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar varsity volleyball team finished its regular season last week in third place in Region 8-AAAA, earning a berth in the Lower State playoffs set to begin Thursday Oct. 19. Colleton County will travel to the No. 2 seed in Region 7-AAAA.

The Lady Cougars finished 9-12 overall and 5-5 in region competition. Tied with Berkeley for third place, the Lady Cougars earned the No. 3 spot after a head-to-head tiebreaker determined their fate.

During the final week of the regular season, the Lady Cougars had a non-region loss to Battery Creek in three sets 25-21, 25-15 and 25-18.

“We played a very good Battery Creek team, who just secured the top spot in their region last week,” said Assistant Coach Katelyn Willis. “It was great practice for us heading into the Hilton Head game later in the week. We noticed some areas we needed to focus on during practice to prepare us for another battle against the No. 1 team in our region.”

In the final home match of the season on Senior Night, the Lady Cougars lost in straight sets to Hilton Head 25-10, 25-16 and 25-13.

“The regular season is over and now our focus is on improving what we have to be ready for next week,” said Willis.

The Lady Cougars honored their two seniors, Ashlyn Harley and Faith Allen, before the game against Hilton Head.