Lady Cougar Tennis eliminated | Sports | The Press and Standard

Lady Cougar Tennis eliminated

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:46 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Tennis team was eliminated from the SCHSL Lower State Playoffs following a 5-1 loss against the No. 1 seed Myrtle Beach High School on Wednesday Oct. 18. The Lady Cougars finished their 2017 season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in Region 8-AAAA.

“I am so incredibly proud of this team,” said Coach Allyson Griffin last Wednesday evening. “They have had a great season – playing and fighting hard in each and every match. To my six seniors, it has been a great six years. I love each of you and wish you the best. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each one of you.”

Daryn Hooker was named All-Region last week for the Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Tennis team for Region 8-AAAA.

Colleton County 1,

Myrtle Beach 5

Wednesday Oct. 18

Singles

No. 1 Bailey Deskins (MB) d. Anni Crook (CC) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Paxton Gentry (MB) d. Cami Crook (CC) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Carrington Callihan (MB) d. Alicia Roberson (CC) 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 Daryn Hooker (CC) d. Janell Horton (MB) 6-4, 7-5

No. 5 Jalah Horton (MB) d. Megan DeWitt (CC) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Cassidy Friend/Carly Starnes (MB) d. Matilyn Griffin/Madison Strickland (CC) 6-3, 6-0