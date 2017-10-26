Lady Cougar Tennis eliminated | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 26, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:46 am
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County Lady Cougar Tennis team was eliminated from the SCHSL Lower State Playoffs following a 5-1 loss against the No. 1 seed Myrtle Beach High School on Wednesday Oct. 18. The Lady Cougars finished their 2017 season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in Region 8-AAAA.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team,” said Coach Allyson Griffin last Wednesday evening. “They have had a great season – playing and fighting hard in each and every match. To my six seniors, it has been a great six years. I love each of you and wish you the best. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each one of you.”
Daryn Hooker was named All-Region last week for the Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Tennis team for Region 8-AAAA.
Colleton County 1,
Myrtle Beach 5
Wednesday Oct. 18
Singles
No. 1 Bailey Deskins (MB) d. Anni Crook (CC) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Paxton Gentry (MB) d. Cami Crook (CC) 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 Carrington Callihan (MB) d. Alicia Roberson (CC) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 Daryn Hooker (CC) d. Janell Horton (MB) 6-4, 7-5
No. 5 Jalah Horton (MB) d. Megan DeWitt (CC) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Cassidy Friend/Carly Starnes (MB) d. Matilyn Griffin/Madison Strickland (CC) 6-3, 6-0
