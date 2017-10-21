Keeping Colleton clean | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 11:28 am

The morning of Oct. 14, Keep Colleton Beautiful was out on Green Pond Highway, tackling the litter scattered alongside the new ACE Greenway Trail.

KCB Executive Director William Smyly was joined by three of his fellow board members: Ladson Fishburne, Ceth Utsey and Bill Ehney.

Helping them patrol the trail were former KCB Director Jean Harrigal, Fishburne’s co-worker Tim Rowe and Colleton County High School student Kari Edwards.

Edwards, a member of the high school’s National Honor Society, was taking on the accumulation of litter as part of NHS’ volunteerism requirement.

Smyly said he would have liked to have seen more volunteers attend the Saturday morning cleanup.

Plastic bottles, beer bottles and discarded fast food containers were the most prevalent litter dotting the roadway, Smyly said. He said every time he finds fast food wrappers, he wonders why the litterers just don’t take it home and dispose of it properly.

His most puzzling find of the morning, Smyly said, was a single round weight from a set of barbells. “That was pretty out there.”

After patrolling about one-and-a-half miles of ACE Greenway, the group had amassed 33 bags of litter that a South Carolina Department of Highways work crew collected and disposed of properly.