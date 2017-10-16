James Heaton, Jr. | Obituary | The Press and Standard

James Heaton, Jr.

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – James Edward “Jim” Heaton, Jr., age 69, husband of Charlotte Rockwell Heaton, passed away at the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Jim was born July 30, 1948 to Dr. James E. Heaton and Isobel Patterson Heaton in Walterboro. He attended Walterboro public schools and obtained his undergraduate degree from the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and later his master’s degree at the Institute of Textile Technology in Virginia.

Upon graduation, Jim began his professional career at Huyck Felt in Rensselaer, New York. It was during this time that he met and married wife Charlotte in 1974. In 1981, Jim accepted a position with Asten-Hill, Walterboro. He spent his career in a variety of leadership roles, including Quality, Research and Development, and Product Management within Asten and later with Asten-Johnson. Jim was responsible for the development and marketing of many of the products that remain pillars in the industry. He was a dedicated colleague, and was highly respected by both his peers and customers alike.

Jim was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. Jim also served as board member of the Dogwood Hills Country Club, and was a member of the local Civitans Club. Jim loved spending time at Edisto Beach with his beloved family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Charlotte, their daughter Ashley Amundson, her husband Hank, and grandchildren Isobel and Henry.

Jim faced numerous health challenges in the last 15 years of his life, and his family wishes to thank the medical staff and others who allowed his life to be extended. The family wishes to acknowledge the blood donors who supplied the blood he needed over the years and most importantly, the anonymous donor who made it possible for Jim to receive a bone marrow transplant upon his diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in 2013.

Funeral services will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street, Walterboro, at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017. The family will receive guests beforehand in the church fellowship hall, beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Hendersonville Highway in Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street, Walterboro, SC 29488 or to “Be The Match” at www.bethematch.com. You may also honor Jim by making a blood donation or signing up to be a bone marrow donor through “Be The Match”. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.