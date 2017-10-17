Jacqueline Craven | Obituary | The Press and Standard

JACQUELINE CRAVEN

GREEN POND – Mrs. Jacqueline Marlene Craven, affectionately known as “Jackie”, age 62, entered into rest Monday afternoon, October 16, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family in her home at Green Pond under the care of Agape Hospice. She was a daughter of the late Jerry Mendel “J.M.” Craven, Sr., and the late Leila Varnadoe Craven.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2017, from Academy Road Baptist Church, 304 Academy Road, Walterboro. The Reverend James Dukes officiating.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation from 6 – 8 p.m., Friday at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.