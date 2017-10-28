Hughes-McCrary married at Lighthouse Vineyard | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:51 am

Holly Jean Hughes of Ruffin and Charles “Chad” Edward McCrary of Estill were married Sept. 16.

The evening ceremony, officiated by Captain Timothy O’Connor, was held at Lighthouse Vineyard and Winery with a reception immediately following.

The bride is the daughter of James “J.D.” and Sheila Smoak of Walterboro. She graduated with honors from the University of South Carolina Graduate School of Education and is employed with Wade Hampton High School.

The bridegroom is the son of Dwayne and Tammy McCrary of Estill. He graduated from Horry Georgetown Technical College and is employed with Ferguson Forest Products.

The couple plans to reside in Ruffin and has planned a Jamaican honeymoon.