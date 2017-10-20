Howl-O-Ween in Cottageville | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 20, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:55 am
Photos by Julie Hoff
Crowds turned out for the annual Howl-o-ween Extravaganza Saturday. The event, hosted by the Stegall family at Stegall Auction House in Cottageville, benefited the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter. Attendees enjoyed live music by the Going to the Dogs Band, chili and dessert tasting, hot dogs, balloon art, a car show, dog and human costume contests, a live auction and decorated pumpkin contest.
