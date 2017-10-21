Holiday House planned Nov. 4 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 11:00 am

Family and Community Leaders Club members Sallie Stephens (standing) and Lillie Brown (sitting) of the CRW Family and Community Leaders Club at last year’s Holiday House.

Clemson Extension’s Family & Community Leaders (FCL) will hold its annual Holiday House Craft Fair on Saturday Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 E Washington Street, Walterboro.

In addition to the Farmers Market, the Holiday House will bring craft sales, a bake sale, plant sale, and a soup and chili luncheon.

All proceeds of Holiday House support FCL programs and community service activities. The Family & Community Leaders (formerly known as Extension Homemakers) are dedicated to strengthening families and communities through education and service.

For more information on Holiday House or on the Family & Community Leaders, contact Clemson Extension Agent Alta Mae Marvin at 549-2595 ext. 126 or amarvin@clemson.edu or Clemson Extension Program Assistant Debbie Gorrell at 843-549-2595, ext. 114 or dgorrel@clemson.edu.