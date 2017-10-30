Holiday classes planned at Colleton County Arts Council | News | The Press and Standard

THE COLLETON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL CLASSES for November include: Nov. 8, Pen and Ink with Ember Estridge, 5:30 p.m., 16 and up, $20, theme, “Tire Swing;” Nov. 13, Pen and Ink with Ember Estridge, 5:30 p.m., 16 and up, $20, theme, “Fun Feather;” Nov. 16, Pen and Ink with Ember Estridge, 5:30 p.m., 16 and up, $20, theme, “Pine Cones;” Nov. 20: Bird Feeder, 10:30-11 a.m., ages 4-6, $10; Bird Feeder, 11:30-noon., ages 6-10, $10; Pen and Ink, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 8 and up, $20, theme, “Fun Feather;” Button Making, 3-3:30 p.m., ages 8-10, $15, theme “Turkey Face:” Button Making, 4-4:45 p.m., ages 10 and up, $15, theme “Thanksgiving;” Pine Cone Turkey, 11:15-11:45 a.m., ages 4-6, $10; Christmas Light Painting, 12:15-12:45 p.m., ages 6-10, $10; Sewing Felt Ornaments, 3-4 p.m., ages 8 and up, $15; Cork and Canvas, 5-7 p.m., adults (BYOB), fall theme, $25. Nov. 21: Pen and Ink, 10:30-11:30 a.m., ages 10 and up, $15, theme “Snowman;” Paint Speckled Christmas Ornament, 1-1:30 p.m., ages 4-8, $10; Pipe Cleaner Ornament, 1-1:30 p.m., ages 4-8, $10; Pine Cleaner Ornament, 2-2:30 p.m., ages 4-8, $10; Dotted Christmas Tree Ornament, 3-3:30 p.m., ages 7-12, $10; Corks and Canvas, 6 p.m., 21 and up, “Christmas Wreath;” Pine Cone Snowman, 11:15-11:45 a.m., ages 4-6, $10; Snow Family Ornament, 12:15-12:45 p.m., ages 6-10, $10; Sewing Felt Ornaments Part 2, 3-4 p.m., ages 8 and up, $15. For information call 843-549-1922 or email ccarts@lowcountry.com.