Holding on holds up progress | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:34 am

Have you ever been in a situation where it seemed as if you could not move forward? Did it seem as if you were holding on so tight to someone or something that it was stifling? Did you try everything you possibly could to let go, but you kept grabbing the individual or thing back?

Sometimes it could be a grudge, a painful situation or a “not-so-healthy” relationship. Somehow, we all have been there at some point and time. In situations such as these, we have to learn to let go and trust God. According to Numbers 23:19 (ESV), “God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfill it?”

Therefore, why keep holding on to something or someone you cannot control or change? Turn it over to Jesus, because holding on holds up progress. You cannot move forward while holding on to the past.

Before I began to take a closer walk with Christ, I had situations happen to me that hurt me profusely. I would be so bitter and sometimes wanted to get revenge in some way. I had to do some praying and even talking to close friends and family who would listen and offer advice.

Then I would have a revelation that would hit me like a bright light. I would see those with whom I was upset, and they were moving on with their lives, happy as larks, enjoying the great things life had to offer them. My life was at a standstill. Then I realized that I was wasting energy and time holding on to these grudges that were getting me nowhere, and the perpetrators were moving forward.

Holding on to such toxic situations will not help you or anyone else, so why waste valuable time when you can be making progress? “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you,” 1 Peter 5:6-7 (ESV).

The best way to show someone who has hurt you that he or she will not win is to move on. In the words of notable writer and educator Dr. Maya Angelou, “I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it.” The illustration that I have chosen to leave with you this week is a short story, “The Dark Candle,” about a man who lost his only child, and how he became a recluse afterwards by refusing to let go. Read to see what was the revelation and what it did for him.

“A man had a little daughter, an only and much beloved child. He lived only for her; she was his life. So when she became ill and her illness resisted the efforts of the best obtainable physicians, he became like a man possessed, moving heaven and earth to bring about her restoration to health.

“His best efforts proved fruitless, however, and the child died. The father was totally irreconcilable. He became a bitter recluse, shutting himself away from his many friends, refusing every activity that might restore his poise and bring him back to his normal self.

“Then one night he had a dream. He was in heaven and was witnessing a grand pageant of all the little child angels. They were marching in an apparently endless line past the Great White Throne. Every white-robed, angelic tot carried a candle. He noticed, however, that one child’s candle was not lit. Then he saw that the child with the dark candle was his own little girl. Rushing towards her, while the pageant faltered, he seized her in his arms, caressed her tenderly, and asked, ‘How is it that your candle is the only one not lit?’

“‘Father, they often relight it, but your tears always put it out again,’ she said. Just then he awoke from his dream. The lesson was crystal clear, and its effects were immediate. From that hour on, he was no longer a recluse, but mingled freely and cheerfully with his former friends and associates. No longer would his little darling’s candle be extinguished by his useless tears.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)