Herman Farmer, Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Private burial services for the late Mr. Herman Harrison Farmer Jr. (88) were held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort – with full military honors. A native of Colleton County and long-time resident of Walterboro, Mr. Farmer was born to the late Eva and Herman Farmer, Sr., on January 31, 1929. He entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2017 after an extended illness. Mr. Farmer was a decorated Korean War Veteran and brick mason by trade. His masonry skills can be seen throughout the City of Walterboro. He was employed with the Colleton County School System in his later years and was known for his building and landscaping as well as his close attention to detail.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their acts of kindness during their bereavement.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of love, please consider a donation to the Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church Fellowship Hall Fund. Checks may be made payable to Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church and mailed in care of Roman Cunningham at 612 Saxby Hill Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Mungo Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.