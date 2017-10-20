Helping those with addiction | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

Colleton Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Carolina Medical Center’s Dr. Michael Blubaugh have partnered in order to address the medical and behavioral health needs of individuals whose use and abuse of opioids, legal and illegal, have caused significant health and welfare and behavioral problems.

“The philosophy is that medical and behavioral health care in combination results in the best outcomes for the individual. One without the other is less likely to achieve desired outcomes for individuals,” said Ron Rickenbaker, director of the Colleton Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Other medical conditions are also found in patients who present with opioid withdrawal symptoms: HIV, HepC, blood pressure issues, STD’s, etc. These may be treated by the individual’s primary health care professional, while the opioid withdrawal symptoms are being managed by Dr. Blubaugh.

“Those individuals who participate in behavioral health treatment through the Colleton Commission stabilize quicker and are more likely to remain compliant with their medications for withdrawal,” he said. “Whether an individual contacts Dr. Blubaugh first or the Commission, one or the other will ensure access to both courses of care.”

For information call 843-538-4343 or 843-549-4335.