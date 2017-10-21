Hearing aids, crate of paper towels and diamonds | Column | The Press and Standard

A sharp-eyed reader recently pointed out that I referenced Costco in two consecutive columns.

“Obsessed much?” he asked.

Well, duh.

I’m not debating the merits of Costco vs. Sam’s vs. BJ’s. We’ve shopped at all of them, and have the crates of paper towels to prove it. But where else can you find a hearing aid, a diamond ring and a box of 60 Fiber One bars? Nowhere, that’s where.

It’s like we go insane in warehouse stores. Faced with a bulk-shopping bonanza, I get giddy, like a kid at a petting zoo with too many ponies.

My eyes get glassy, my heart rate spikes and I’m barreling that cart around blind corners because we need three gallons of Dawn detergent NOW.

My husband, Widdle Baby, likes to plan our trips around free samples day, usually on a Saturday or Sunday. The problem is that the parking lot is unnavigable on weekends, unless you’re willing to run over elderly couples pushing pallets with six lawn chairs and eight boxes of Clorox wipes.

You end up parking 2.8 miles away at a computer store and hoofing it across four lanes of traffic, five if you count the turn lane.

Inside, Widdle goes straight for the giant-screen TVs. (We have a 42” model, but a man can dream.) I stop and look at the jewelry glittering on display.

I wish we’d gotten my engagement and anniversary rings from there, mainly because it makes for a better story: “Where’d you get your rings?”

“Costco. Same place we get our dog beds.”

(In reality, not one person has ever asked where my rings came from.)

Next, Widdle heads for the computers and printers; I break off and go to the nuts/granola bars/protein bars area, where I select huge jars of cashews, walnuts, almonds and pecans, plus a handful of protein bars that resemble bricks, except bricks taste better. (I can’t resist getting 30 GRAMS OF PROTEIN! ONLY 2 GRAMS SUGAR! in one sawdust-textured bar.)

I spy Widdle heading for the clothes section and follow, because I like refolding and stacking the yoga pants and pullovers. Widdle is always looking for gym shorts, button-down shirts and — for the trifecta — GoldToe socks.

By this point, I’m getting tired and cranky, so we head for the cheese and salads. On the way we pass sample stations offering everything from hot buttered Cheerios and artichoke dip to smoked salmon and salsa.

I always smile and say, “May I get one for my husband?” and Widdle always smiles and says, “May I get one for my wife?” Then we go around the corner and he eats them all, because I don’t do samples. If I think I might like something, I buy it. If I’m wrong, I eat it anyway. It builds character.

Widdle goes over to the meat department to stare at the prime rib while I hurl mozzarella cheese ***** and chicken salad into our cart, next to a gallon of syrup, two-dozen salmon burgers and five pounds of semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Widdle reappears, munching on a kumquat sample. “Ready?” he asks, and we make our way to the checkout aisles, which are generally a quarter-mile long.

He always sends me to get boxes to pack our purchases in before the cashier announces the total, because the last time one chirped, “That’s $278,” I hyperventilated right there.

So home we go, two people with no kids or pets who somehow need 20 rolls of toilet paper and four giant cans of Comet.

Like I said, too many ponies.

(Julie R. Smith, who is never without a five-pound jar of cashews, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)

