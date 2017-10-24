Gospel concert planned Sunday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 24, 2017 2:05 pm
The gospel group The Carolina Travelers will give a concert Sunday Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on Sidneys Road.
