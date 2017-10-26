Gamers Tournament planned Saturday at library | News | The Press and Standard

The first “Revenge of the Gamers” Tournament will be held Saturday at the Colleton County Memorial Library from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Super Smash Bros. WII U begins at 11 a.m.; Naruto ULT, Ninja Storm 4-PS4 at 12:30; Injustice 2, 2 p.m.; and Mortal Kombat X, 3:30 p.m. Music and games are free. Snacks will be for sale. The event was planned by the Young Adult Library Lovers. For information call 843-549-5621.