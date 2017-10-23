Free “Ask A Lawyer” webinar Wednesday Oct. 25 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:08 am
The SC Bar Ask-A-Lawyer program, which coordinates volunteer lawyers in a regional effort to assist the public with its legal questions, will host a statewide web chat on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Between 4 and 6 p.m. the public is encouraged to visit www.scbar.org/aal to engage in a free one-on-one chat with a South Carolina attorney. Attorney volunteers include Andrew Cash, Brian McElreath, Vernell Scott and John Warren III.
The Ask-A-Lawyer program is made possible by the SC Bar Foundation.
About the South Carolina Bar:
The SC Bar, which has a membership of more than 16,000 lawyers, is dedicated to advancing justice, professionalism and understanding of the law.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.