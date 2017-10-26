Firefighters battle two blazes | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

A pair of Oct. 20 kitchen fires kept Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel busy.

At 5:43 p.m. on Oct. 20, firefighters were dispatched to a home at 902 Community Avenue in Smoaks; at 7:11 p.m. the second house fire broke out at a home at 562 Durango Lane, north of Cottageville.

When firefighters arrived on Community Avenue in response to the report of a kitchen fire, they found heavy smoke with fire venting from a kitchen window.

Fire crews made an interior attack on the fire, stopping the flames approximately halfway through the structure.

The west side of the home suffered heavy interior damage, while the rooms on the east side of the building received smoke damage, enabling firefighters to save many of the residents’ personal items.

Water supply was brought to the fire scene by a water tender shuttle.

An investigation of the fire revealed the fire had started in a wall outlet behind the stove in the kitchen and spread quickly through the wood paneled walls and into the attic.

The occupant was able to safely exit the burning building. The Red Cross is assisting the family. Fire units were on the scene for two hours.

At 7:11 p.m., as the firefighters from fire-rescue’s west side units were in the final stages of their work on Community Avenue, the fire call from Durango Lane came in to emergency dispatch.

The first fire units on the scene found heavy fire conditions in the doublewide mobile home — flames had already broken through the roof and a portion of the roof over the kitchen had already collapsed.

Hand-held hoses, as well as the deck gun on a fire engine, were used to knock down the flames. Firefighters entered the structure through the front door and quickly gained control of the blaze, stopping the flames in the middle of the building.

The rooms on the south side of the structure received smoke damage, but many personal items were saved.

It was determined that the fire started on the stove when a pan of grease ignited.

The homeowner quickly ushered everyone outside of the home, then returned to attempt to extinguish the flames, but the fire had spread to the cabinets and into the attic space.

No injuries were reported and fire units were on the scene for several hours. The family was displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

