Fill Christmas stockings for Colleton’s children | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 11:55 am

The annual Christmas “Fill the Stockings” project for Colleton County families is being held by Colleton County First Steps. The annual event provides Christmas presents for children in Colleton County whose parents/guardians apply through the Dept. of Social Services (DSS.)

Families needing help for Christmas may pick up applications from DSS on Nov. 13-17. After DSS verifies applications, First Steps will match applicants with donors. (For confidentiality, all applications are assigned by number.)

Members of the community, businesses or other organizations can help by donating gifts for children ages birth-11, purchasing a gift card, making a donation or adopting a family.

Those wishing to adopt a family should contact Cindy Riley at First Steps by Nov. 13. Those adopting families will receive a card with information no later than Nov. 24.

Monetary donations and gift cards should be submitted by Nov. 27.

Those wishing to buy presents may drop off donations at Bethel Presbyterian Church on Dec. 7 from 3-6 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9-11 a.m.

Gifts will be distributed to families on Dec. 12-15.

For more information, contact Riley at 843-542-9494 or criley@scfirststeps.org.