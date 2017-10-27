Events | Pop-Up Wine Tasting | The Press and Standard

POP-UP WINE TASTING. Bringing Napa Valley to Walterboro! Come experience, taste, and shop private label wines on Tuesday, November 7th at 6:00pm at Hotel Hammock. This will be a guided tasting through different wine pairings. Space is limited to the first 12 people to RSVP. Reserve your seat to Swirl, Sip, Savor, and Shop. Adults 21+. RSVP at joyfultastings@gmail.com