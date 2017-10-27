Ethereal Beauty now open | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

Ethereal Lure Beauty Bar, LLC., located at 1013 South Jefferies Blvd., Suite-C, opened its doors for business Saturday Oct. 21.

The beauty supply is owned and operated by Charli Pringle-North and Ebony Chisolm.

“Our strongest values at Ethereal Lure are our commitment and deep ties to the community,” said Pringle-North and Chisolm during Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “ELBB aims to change the way that beauty products are marketed and made available to African-American clients in Walterboro, and across the Southeast. Our slogan, ‘Beauty As it Should Be,’ attests to the wide range of product selections that should be available to African-American clients in beauty supply stores, drugstores, and other suppliers versus the limited range of products denoted as the ‘ethnic hair and skin care’ section.”

The partners have big plans for their new store – including opening additional locations. “Although ELBB is launching with one location in Walterboro, there is a plan to open chains of beauty, health, and personal care service stores in key cities across the country,” said Pringle-North and Chisolm.