Estill native serving in helicopter squad | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:06 am

A 1999 Estill High School graduate is serving with a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron that flies the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced helicopter.

Estill native Chief Petty Officer Akime Deering is an aviation maintenance administrationman with the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, a Mayport, Fla.-based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

As an aviation maintenance administrationman, Deering is responsible for building servers and computers, and working with helicopter computers.

“Growing up in Estill, I learned that nothing comes easy — anything worth having comes with hard work and dedication,” said Deering.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces. It is replacing the Navy’s older helicopters because of its greater versatility and more advanced weapon systems.

Deering said they are proud to be part of a war-fighting team that readily defends America at all times.

“My cousin retired from the military and was my inspiration,” said Deering.

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied within the squadron. Approximately 297 Navy men and women are assigned and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly. This includes everything from maintaining helicopter airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weapons and flying the aircraft.

Serving in the Navy, Deering is learning about being a more respectable leader, sailor and person through handling numerous responsibilities.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to say that I serve,” added Deering. “It gives me a sense of accomplishment; a sense of pride. My hometown is small. People might think you can’t be anything from there, but I am.”